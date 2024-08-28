Veteran free agent running back Dalvin Cook is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero adds that Cook will ramp up on the practice squad to familiarize himself with the system before being activated.

Cook, 29, split last season between the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, rushing for a total of 214 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games.

The four-time Pro Bowler spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, totalling 6,207 yards and 47 touchdowns in 88 career games. The Florida State product was selected 41st overall by the Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cook will join Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle in the Cowboys' running back room.