The Denver Broncos are acquiring former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson from the New York Jets, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Broncos are expected to trade a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Jets for the quarterback and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Wilson, was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but was moved to a backup role last spring when the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers. He replaced the injured Rodgers in Week 1 but eventually was benched as the offense sputtered. In three seasons, Wilson is 12-21 as a starter, with 23 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions.

The Broncos are without a clear starter at quarterback after releasing veteran Russell Wilson earlier this year. Wilson joins Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci on the depth chart in Denver.

More details to follow.