The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for the final two games of the season to preserve financial flexibility for the offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jarrett Stidham will start at quarterback for the Broncos against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos have lost three of their last four games and are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

Wilson, 35, has started 15 games for the Broncos this season and helped pioneer a five-game win streak in October to November before falling to the Houston Texans.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native and former Wisconsin Badger has completed 66.4 per cent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Willson is in the midst of a rebound year for the Broncos after throwing for a career-low 16 touchdowns last season and missing the Pro Bowl for the first time in five seasons.

Willson inked a five-year, $242M deal with the Broncos following his acquisition by the club from the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added on X that Wilson already has $39M guaranteed for the 2024 season, but he has an additional $37M that would become guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical by early March.

The 27-year-old Stidham has appeared in four games for the Broncos this season but has not attempted a pass.

Stidham's last start came last season when he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, when the Auburn product threw for 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.