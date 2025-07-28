ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has reached agreement on a four-year, $92 million extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the deal that runs through the 2029 season and averages $23 million and includes $41 million in guarantees.

Sutton has had his best two seasons of his eight-year NFL career under coach Sean Payton, who arrived in Denver in 2023. Sutton caught a career-best 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns last season, his first 1,000-yard campaign since 2019. He had a career-high 10 TD catches the year before.

Sutton, who turns 30 this season, will earn an average of $23 million in his new deal, much more in line with upper-echelon wide receivers across the NFL. His last deal included a $14 million salary for its final year in 2025.

Sutton has been a limited participant in training camp as his agency and the Broncos negotiated the new contract.

After the team's first full-padded practice Monday, Payton said, “Well, he's gotten reps. He's gotten limited reps. And I think we're ... real close on the contract.”

Payton expressed no concern that Sutton hasn't had his full complement of snaps so far with second-year quarterback Bo Nix.

“Not with a veteran like Courtland,” Payton said. "He's real smart. Here's the deal, he's been participating in all the individual, all the 1-on-1, he's gotten 7-on-7 work, he's gotten team reps. He's just being smart. It would be different if you felt like he was missing improvement or not being out here or just being out here riding the bike or something. I kind of know that player well enough to feel real good about where he's at and his mindset, both mentally and physically.”

Other veterans who are angling for new deals this summer include defensive lineman Zach Allen and rising star linebacker Nik Bonitto.

Notes: Payton said ILB Drew Sanders will be out an estimated six weeks after tearing a ligament in his right foot at practice Saturday. “The news for us was good news in that it's a ligament in his foot and not a tendon,” Payton said. “The ligament repair is a much easier one than that of a tendon.” Payton said Sanders hasn't decided yet whether to have surgery or let the ligament heal on its own. Sanders missed most of last season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in the offseason.

