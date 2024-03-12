The Baltimore Ravens have made a big addition to their backfield.

Star running back Derrick Henry is signing a two-year deal worth $16 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter adds the deal could be worth up to $20 million with $9 million fully guaranteed.

Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN.



The King now will play in the Queen City. pic.twitter.com/W2oOId6bf6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

The Tennessee Titans elected not to bring back Henry in free agency this off-season, instead bringing in former Dallas Cowboys rusher Tony Pollard on a three-year deal.

Henry, 30, made his fourth Pro Bowl last season, after rushing for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3 former former AP Offensive Player of the Year is a two-time NFL rushing leader (2019-20), and is one of eight RBs in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 yards in a season (2,027 in 2020).

Henry was drafted by the Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and spent the first eight years of his career there.

In 119 career NFL games, the Yulee, Flor. native has 9,502 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns on 2,030 carries.