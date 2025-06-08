Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans on Monday, pending the results of his physical with the team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Chubb is perhaps the most accomplished free agent RB left on the market, though the 29-year-old back has played in only 10 games over the last two seasons due to a gruesome knee injury suffered on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the 2023 season.

Chubb made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2019-22, and has rushed for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns over 85 games in his seven-year NFL career.

The Texans add another veteran back to their list after eighth-year pro Joe Mixon joined the team as a free agent last year and eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns in his first year in Bobby Slowik's offence.

Houston is coming off a season in which they earned their second consecutive AFC South title after finishing 10-7. They fell 23-14 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs last year.