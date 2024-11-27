Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was cut from the team last Friday, has stated he plans to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, per reports.

Jones, 27, threw for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions in 10 starts for the Giants this year.

The sixth overall choice in the 2019 draft was benched following the team's 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany.

Jones disagreed with the benching, stating that he still wanted to play. He requested his release from the team shortly after he was benched.

"There have been some great times, but of course we all wish there had been more of those," Jones said in a statement. "I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. Nobody wanted to win more games worse than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation. Of course, this season has been disappointing for all and of course I wish I could have done more. I'm 100% accountable for my part. I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get results.

"The reality of the NFL is it's hard to win games. It requires consistent performance for everyone involved. We didn't do that well enough, so the idea to change something happens and I understand. I love the game, I love being part of the team. I'm excited for the next opportunity. I know there is a lot of good football in front of me, and I'm excited about that."

Jones earned a four-year, $160 million deal after he had a career year with the Giants and newly-hired head coach Brian Daboll in 2022. He threw for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 708 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground.

The results since that encouraging season in which the Giants qualified for the playoffs and won their wild-card game against the Vikings have been disappointing.

Injuries have played their part, but in 16 games in the last two seasons, Jones has thrown 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and the Giants have gone 3-13 in games which Jones started.

"Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first-class in every way," Giants owner John Mara said after Jones was released. "His handling of [the benching] exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out."

Jones will join a Vikings team firmly in playoff contention at 9-2, with a young coach in Kevin O'Connell who has turned another disgraced former top draft pick in QB Sam Darnold into a successful signal caller this season.

In 70 career games with the Giants, Jones has thrown for 14,582 yards and 70 touchdowns against 47 interceptions.