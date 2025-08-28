The Micah Parsons hold-out has reached its conclusion: The Dallas Cowboys have sent the disgruntled superstar to the Green Bay Packers in a trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that the Packers have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Parsons worth $188 million.

In return, the Cowboys are receiving two first-round draft picks and three-time Pro Bowl DT Kenny Clark, per Schefter.

His $120 million guaranteed deal at signing makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The trade resolves a situation that has played out through training camp for the Cowboys, as Parsons informed the team he would not play without a contract extension.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones took the situation to the public, and the sides stopped talking from there.

Parsons, the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been named to the Pro Bowl each of his four seasons - and becomes the only one of the 29 players to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first four seasons not to spend their fifth season with the team that originally drafted them.

In 63 career games with the Cowboys, Parsons, 26, has 256 tackles and 52.5 sacks.