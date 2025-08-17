The Houston Texans trade Canadian wide receiver John Metchie III to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Houston will acquire tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick for the Canadian and a sixth-round selection.

Metchie recorded 254 receiving yards with a touchdown last season with the Texans.

The Brampton, Ont., native joins an Eagles wide receiving core that already includes A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, and Johnny Wilson.

Metchie was drafted 44th overall by the Texas in the 2022 NFL Draft but missed the 2022 campaign after being diagnosed leukemia.

The 6-foot receiver made his first appearance a year later recording 158 receiving yards and 16 receptions during his rookie season.

Metchie is entering the final season of his four-year, $8.07 million contract.