The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly agreed to sign defensive back Kenny Moore to a three-year, $30 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Colts are re-signing CB Kenny Moore to a 3-year, $30 million deal that makes him the highest-paid nickel back in NFL history. The deal was negotiated and confirmed by David Mulugheta and Trevon Smith of Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/xRQcUCxS7s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

This deal will make Moore the highest-paid nickel back in NFL history, according to Schefter.

Moore, 28, started 16 games for the Colts last season, where he recorded 93 tackles, six passes defensed and three interceptions - two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Moore has spent his entire seven-year career in Indianapolis.

In 103 career NFL games, the Valdosta, Geor. native has 516 tackles, 55 passes defensed and 17 interceptions.