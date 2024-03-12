Report: Colts agree to historic deal with CB Moore
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly agreed to sign defensive back Kenny Moore to a three-year, $30 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This deal will make Moore the highest-paid nickel back in NFL history, according to Schefter.
Moore, 28, started 16 games for the Colts last season, where he recorded 93 tackles, six passes defensed and three interceptions - two of which were returned for touchdowns.
Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Moore has spent his entire seven-year career in Indianapolis.
In 103 career NFL games, the Valdosta, Geor. native has 516 tackles, 55 passes defensed and 17 interceptions.