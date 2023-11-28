Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is scheduled to have surgery on his injured hand on Wednesday and is slated to miss 'two-to-three' weeks recovering, according to Colts' owner Jim Irsay.

Update: Jonathan Taylor will undergo thumb surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles with the hope that he can return in two to three weeks, Colts owner Jim Irsay tells The Athletic.@RomeovilleKid on what this means for Indianapolis ⤵️ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 28, 2023

Taylor suffered the injury at some point during the Colts' 27-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

He recorded the final carry of the game to give the Colts a first down that allowed them to run the clock out in the victory.

Taylor finished the day with 15 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns. His workload has increased throughout the season after signing a three-year, $42 million deal in October.

Taylor was named AP First-Team All-Pro in 2021, when he carried the ball 332 times for a league-leading 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns.

In seven games this year (five starts), Taylor has 100 carries for 414 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 16 catches for 137 receiving yards.