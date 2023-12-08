Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will miss the Colts' game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 24-year-old Salem, N.J. native suffered the injury at some point during the Colts' 27-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

He recorded the final carry of the game to give the Colts a first down that allowed them to run the clock out in the victory.

Taylor finished the day with 15 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns. His workload has increased throughout the season after signing a three-year, $42 million deal in October.

Taylor was named AP First-Team All-Pro in 2021, when he carried the ball 332 times for a league-leading 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns.

In seven games this year (five starts), Taylor has 100 carries for 414 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 16 catches for 137 receiving yards.