​The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, according to ESPN's Tom Pelissero.

The #Jaguars waived QB Nathan Rourke, per source. The former Ohio U and CFL standout had a strong preseason and could return on the practice squad, if he clears waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2023

Pelissero notes that Rourke can return to the Jaguars' practice roster if he clears waivers.

The 25-year-old former BC Lions star was released by the club following a magical2022 CFL campaign to pursue NFL opportunities.

The former Ohio Bobcat and Oakville, Ont., native signed with the Jaguars and played in three preseason games, throwing for 349 yards and one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rourke dazzled in his first full season at the helm of the Lions, throwing for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games as he missed time with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.