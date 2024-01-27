Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Sunday’s AFC Championship game due to a hip injury and personal reasons, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The 25-year-old Florida product has played in 13 games with the Chiefs, catching 27 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

A native of Alabama, Toney was acquired by the Chiefs in a deal with the New York Giants last season, sending the former 20th overall pick to Arrowhead in exchange for a third and sixth-round pick in this year's draft.

In 32 career NFL games, Toney has 82 receptions for 760 yards and three touchdowns.