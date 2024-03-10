The New England Patriots have re-signed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a three-year deal worth up to $33 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bourne is coming off a torn ACL he sustained in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

The 28-year-old caught 37 passes last season, recording 406 yards and four touchdowns in parts of eight games before sustaining his season-ending injury.

The Portland, Oreg. native has spent the last three years with the Patriots, posting his best year in 2021 when he had 55 receptions for a career-high 800 yards and five touchdowns.

Bourne has caught 264 passes for 3,409 yards and 21 touchdowns in 99 games over his seven-year career with the Patriots and San Francisco 49ers