The Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement with Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll to be the team's next head coach, according to multiple reports. Carroll will join the team on a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option.

Carroll, 73, was head coach of the Seattle Seahawks for 14 seasons from 2010-23, leading the team to two Super Bowl appearances and one title in 2013.

Carroll led the Seahawks to a 137-89-1 record in his time in Seattle.

In 18 seasons as an NFL head coach, Carroll has a 170-120-1 record with the Seahawks, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

The Raiders finished last season 4-13, last in the AFC West, and fired head coach Antonio Pierce after one full season at the helm. Las Vegas has not reached the playoffs since 2021 and have fired three head coaches (Pierce, Josh McDaniels, Jon Gruden) over the past four seasons.