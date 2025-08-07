The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Thursday tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending ruptured patella tendon and will undergo surgery to repair the injury.

He will miss the entire 2025 NFL season and be placed on the injured reserve.

Slater was carted off the practice field earlier today after suffering the injury. His injury comes less than two weeks after signing a four-year, $113 million contract extension.

He has started all 52 career games at left tackle since being drafted 13th overall by the Chargers in the first round in 2021. Slater has been Justin Herbert's main protector, allowing the quarterback to set several league-wide passing records.

Last season, Slater's presence helped the offense commit a franchise-record eight turnovers, tying for the second-fewest offensive turnovers in a single season in NFL history.