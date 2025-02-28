The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have reached an agreement on a restructured deal to keep the veteran in Los Angeles.

Trade talks had swirled around the 37-year-old recently, with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants rumoured to be interested in his services.

Stafford started 16 games last season, his fourth in Los Angeles, throwing for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Tampa, Fla., native is a two-time Pro Bowler and led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in 2021.

More to come.