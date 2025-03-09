The Los Angeles Rams are signing veteran wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adams, 32, is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. The veteran enters his 12th season in the NFL with a chance to fill in the void left by Cooper Kupp, who the Rams are seeking a trade for as the off-season unfolds.

Adams caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games split between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets a season ago.

More to come.