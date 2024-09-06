The Miami Dolphins and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $24.1 million per season, according to EPSN's Adam Schefter.

The deal makes him the highest paid CB in NFL history for the second time in his career.

Ramsey, 29, played 10 games last season, his first in Miami, recording three interceptions and 22 combined tackles. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the seventh time in his career.

The Florida St. product was acquired by the Dolphins via trade from the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 in exchange for tight end Hunter Long and a third-round pick.

Ramsey is a three-time All-Pro and won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021.

He has 22 career interceptions and 97 passes defended in 118 games across his nine-year career.