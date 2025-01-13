Mike McCarthy is no longer coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

McCarthy and the club could not agree on a length of contract, leading the coach to pursue other opportunities, according to multiple reports. He is expected to be a candidate with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs in 2024 after finishing 7-10. McCarthy spent five season as coach in Dallas, compiling a record of 49-35 with three playoff appearances.

Prior to Dallas, McCarthy was coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18, compiling a 125-77 record and one Super Bowl victory in 2010.

