The Minnesota Vikings and versatile safety Josh Metellus agreed Saturday on a three-year, $36 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with details of the deal.

Metellus, a 2020 sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan, is a key piece of coordinator Brian Flores' defense and has started 27 games the past two seasons while playing in multiple spots.

The Vikings announced the extension for Metellus, but didn't provide financial terms. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms weren't announced, said the contract includes $25 million in guaranteed money.

Metellus was entering the final year of his deal, so the extension keeps him with the Vikings through 2028.

“Minnesota, I'm here, baby,” a smiling Metellus said at a news conference announcing the deal. “I love it here. ... This place is home for me.”

The 27-year-old Metellus has four career interceptions, five forced fumbles, 2 1/2 sacks and nearly 300 combined tackles in five NFL seasons.

"Josh, since he got here has become a program player for us," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. “He embodies the relentlessness and work ethic that we value in this team.”

Metellus played primarily on special teams during his first two seasons, but saw an increased role on defense after Kevin O'Connell took over as the Vikings' head coach in 2022. Flores made Metellus a key contributor on defense when he joined O'Connell's staff in 2023, with O'Connell saying Metellus lined up in seven different spots last season.

“I don’t like to get into the positions,” Metellus said. “I just think I’m a damn good football player.”

Metellus has also been a team captain for the Vikings.

“Such a vital part of our success on and off the field,” O'Connell said. “It's hard to imagine them making them any better as a player and person than Josh Metellus. What he means to me, personally, our friendship, our bond we've formed, I'm absolutely thrilled for Josh, his family and Vikings fans that they get to see him for years to come in a role that's become really special to him and how he's attacked it and helped us become what we are defensively.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL