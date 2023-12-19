It appears the New England Patriots were not the only team with interest in claiming Nathan Rourke off waivers Monday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Houston Texas also put in a claim Rourke, with the Patriots owning higher priority and therefore landing the Canadian quarterback from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans joined the Patriots in putting in a claim on QB Nathan Rourke yesterday, but New England had higher priority.



Both the Bengals and Browns put in a claim on new Texans DT Teair Tart, with Houston having top priority. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 19, 2023

Rourke quickly fills a spot on the Patriots roster after New England lost quarterback Will Grier on waivers to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 25-year-old Rourke was waived by the Jaguars on Saturday. Signed by Jacksonville in the off-season, Rourke briefly spent time on the team's active roster, but never saw game action.

"We will always remember our first home together," Rourke wrote on X Monday. "I wish the Jaguars nothing but the best this season and look forward to visiting #DUUUVAL again soon."

The Ohio product spent the previous two seasons with the BC Lions, winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022.

He finished his CFL career with 4,035 yards on 300-for-395 passing with 28 touchdowns to 15 interceptions in 22 games.