New England Patriots star rookie corner back Christian Gonzalez has a torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder and is likely out for the season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The trade for JC Jackson was necessary because… #Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, who would have been a candidate for defensive rookie of the year, is likely to miss the rest of the 2023 season with a torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder on Sunday, sources say. Surgery soon. pic.twitter.com/97usulsG6N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

Gonzalez, 21, was selected 17th overall in the NFL Draft this year and was an early favourite for Defensive Rookie of the Year with an interception, three passes defenced, a sack and 17 tackles through four games.

Gonzalez was named Defensive Rookie of the Month for the month of September.

Defensive star Matthew Judon also suffered a serious injury in the Patriots' 38-3 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and is likely to miss significant time.

Asked about the severity of the injuries to Judon and Gonzalez, coach Bill Belichick said after the game: "We'll see."

The Patriots reacquired J.C. Jackson in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday in an effort to bolster their secondary after this significant loss.

New England is 1-3 after four weeks and host the New Orleans Saints this upcoming Sunday.