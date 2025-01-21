The Patriots are expected to hire Josh McDaniels to be their offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McDaniels has two previous stints as offensive coordinator for the Patriots. His first came from 2006-08 before he was hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos. He returned to New England in 2012 and spent another 10 seasons at the helm of the offence before taking a job as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

McDaniels won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and will now be in charge of the offence, headed by second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots finished with the third-fewest touchdowns and second-fewest yards per game in the NFL last season.