The New England Patriots have informed quarterback Nathan Rourke that he is being waived, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

The move comes after the Patriots selected quarterback Drake Maye third overall in last month's draft and signed Jacoby Brissett in free agency. The team will be left with four quarterbacks on their roster, with Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton also under contract.

The Patriots originally claimed Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars in December but he did not see any game action. He re-signed with New England on a one-year contract in March.

Rourke, 25, was signed by the Jaguars prior to the start of last season and briefly spent time on the team's active roster before being released and claimed by the Patriots.

The Ohio product spent the previous two seasons with the BC Lions, winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022.

He finished his CFL career with 4,035 yards on 300-for-395 passing with 28 touchdowns to 15 interceptions in 22 games.