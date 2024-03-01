The New England Patriots have re-signed Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Patriots originally claimed Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars in December but he did not see any game action.

The #Patriots are re-signing former CFL standout QB Nathan Rourke, per source.



New England claimed Rourke off waivers from Jacksonville in December. New regime, but Rourke is returning. pic.twitter.com/tg3RdmcTOL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2024

Rourke, 25, was signed by the Jaguars prior to the start of last season and briefly spent time on the team's active roster before being released and claimed by the Patriots.

The Ohio product spent the previous two seasons with the BC Lions, winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022.

He finished his CFL career with 4,035 yards on 300-for-395 passing with 28 touchdowns to 15 interceptions in 22 games.