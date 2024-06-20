The New England Patriots have agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $17 million guaranteed.

Stevenson, 26, played 12 games last season rushing for 619 yards and four touchdowns. He added 38 reception on 51 targets for 238 yards. The Oklahoma product missed the final five games of the season due to a high ankle sprain sustained in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He rushed for a career high 1,040 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

Since being selected in the fourth round (120th overall) by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas native has recorded 2,265 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 121 receptions for 782 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Stevenson joins a large group of Patriots players who re-signed with the club this offseason including safety Kyle Dugger (four years, $58 million), offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (three years, $57 million), tight end Hunter Henry (three years, $27 million), receiver Kendrick Bourne (three years, $19.5 million), and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (three years, $12 million).