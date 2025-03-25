The New England Patriots and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have reached an agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The contract comes with $26 million guaranteed.

Diggs spent last season with the Houston Texans but sustained a torn ACL that cut his season short after just eight games. The 31-year-old caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

The one-time All-Pro has caught 857 passes for 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns in 144 games with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Texans.

Diggs was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls while with the Bills, where he put up a career-best season of 127 receptions, 1,535 yards, and eight scores in 2020. He posted six-consecutive 1,000 yard seasons from 2018-23 before his abbreviated season in Houston.

He was originally drafted in the fifth round (146th overall) by the Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft.