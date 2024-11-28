Members of the New York Giants' scouting team and management group were reportedly present at the Colorado Buffaloes' facility this week to take a closer look at quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a potential top name in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, members of the management team were speaking directly to Colorado coach Deion Sanders and watching practice at Colorado's facility.

No. 25 Colorado has a battle with Oklahoma State on Friday, and Sanders will look to continue his brilliant season in which he has thrown for 3,488 yards and 30 touchdowns and a 6-2 record in the Big 12.

Sanders, along with Miami's Cam Ward and Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns are some of the top QB prospects expected to be taken near the start of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"The Giants brass [visited] Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders and several of the top QB prospects," Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay. "They've been to Miami to see Ward, they've been to Texas to see Ewers, the Giants are doing work on all of the top prospects and the work is just beginning."

With just over a month remaining in the season and six games left on the schedule, New York is tied at the bottom of the NFL ranks with the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars at 2-9.

The Giants recently cut ties with former sixth-overall draft pick QB Daniel Jones after a 2-8 start. They cut the sixth-year player on Nov. 18, eight days after the team lost 20-17 in overtime to the Carolina Panthers in Germany.

The Giants have selected two quarterbacks in the first round of the draft in the last 20 seasons, with wildly different results. In 2004, the Giants traded fourth-overall pick Philip Rivers to the San Diego Chargers in exchange for Eli Manning, who led New York to six playoff appearances, two Super Bowl victories and will likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame when eligible.

In six years with Jones, the Giants qualified for the playoffs just once, beating the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round before getting trounced by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, Rapoport reported that Aaron Rodgers may return to the New York Jets next season, but that is contingent on Rodgers having a strong finish to the season.

The 41-year-old has thrown for 2,442 yards and 17 touchdowns in 11 games this year, leading the Jets to a 3-8 record.