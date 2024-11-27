New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is trending towards inactive status for their game on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.

DeVito reportedly did not travel with the team to Dallas and was scheduled to take a separate flight, according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

DeVito, 26, is dealing with a sore forearm and general pain after the team's 30-7 dismantling at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. DeVito was sacked four times in the loss and took numerous big hits.

"The plan is to play," DeVito said following Tuesday's practice. "Yeah, see how I feel [Wednesday]. Hopefully wake up feeling a little bit better after I get some more treatment."

Duggan also reported that DeVito did not fly with the team because he was undergoing further evaluation on Wednesday, indicated the healing has not progressed as quickly as the young QB had hoped.

DeVito was thrust into the starting role last week against the Buccaneers when the team benched and subsequently cut long-time starter Daniel Jones.

After the loss to Tampa Bay, multiple players - veterans and rookies alike - called out the team for playing "soft."

Defensive captain Dexter Lawrence was "extremely angry" after the game and added "We played soft, and they beat the s--- out of us."

Star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers echoed the sentiment, calling the team's performance "soft as f---."

Drew Lock is likely to start the game in the event DeVito cannot suit up. In 23 career starts, Lock, 28, has thrown for 5,292 yards and 28 touchdowns with 23 interceptions.