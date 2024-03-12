The New York Jets agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday with former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The 25-year-old Fotu brings a run-stopping presence and depth to the Jets' interior defensive line that features Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers. New York also agreed to terms with former San Francisco defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on Monday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. Terms of the contract were not immediately known. SNY first reported that the Jets and Fotu reached an agreement.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Fotu had a career-high 2 1/2 sacks last season for the Cardinals, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Utah in 2020. He played in 56 games, including 21 starts, in four seasons in Arizona.

Fotu will also help give the Jets some insurance on their defensive front with linemen Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson and Solomon Thomas all scheduled to become free agents.

The addition of Kinlaw, who agreed to a one-year deal, will also help. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the 49ers.

The Jets had a flurry of moves Monday, when they re-signed kicker Greg Zuerlein, added cornerback Isaiah Oliver and agreed to deals with quarterback Tyrod Taylor and guard John Simpson, according to people with knowledge of the agreements.

