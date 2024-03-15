The New York Jets are expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyson Smith, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 33-year-old is a two-time first team All-Pro (2014, 2016) and eight time Pro Bowler.

Smith was selected ninth overall by the Cowboys in the 2011 NFL Draft and has played his entire career for the team, suiting up for 161 games.

The Moreno Valley, Cali., native played in 13 games last season and was named a second-team All-Pro.