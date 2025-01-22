The New York Jets are hiring Aaron Glenn as their new head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Glenn spent the past four seasons as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator.

He was drafted by the Jets in the first round in 1994 and became a personnel scout for the team in 2012 before moving on to the Cleveland Browns as a defensive backs coach in 2014.

Glenn is the second coordinator to leave the Lions this week, after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson accepted the head coach position with the Chicago Bears. The Lions also lost defensive line coach Terrell Williams, who will reportedly join the New England Patriots as their new defensive coordinator under Mike Vrabel.

Last season, the Jets fired Robert Saleh, who had been head coach since 2021, after a 2-3 start to the season. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich went 3-9 at the helm.

The Jets also interviewed Brian Flores, Jeff Hafley, Vance Joseph, Mike Locksley, Josh McCown, Matt Nagy, Ron Rivera, Darren Rizzi, Rex Ryan, Bobby Slowik, Arthur Smith, Steve Spagnuolo, Jeff Ulbrich, Mike Vrabel and Joe Whitt Jr. as part of their search.