The New York Jets are planning to sign veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian, pending a physical, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Siemian last took snaps with the Chicago Bears in 2022, playing two games (one start), completing 15-of-26 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Siemian played one game for the Jets in 2019 but made only six pass attempts before sustaining an ankle injury that ended his season. He would not play against until he was signed by the New Orleans Saints in 2021.

In 35 career games (30 starts) with the Jets, Saints, Bears, and Denver Broncos, the 31-year-old has thrown 7,027 yards, 42 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

After their biggest offseason acquisition Aaron Rodgers played just four snaps before tearing his Achilles tendon and ending his season, the Jets' offence has struggled heavily to a 1-2 start to the season.

The Jets traded first-, second- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as a conditional 2024 second-round pick for the future Hall-of-Famer and a pair of picks on April 24.

With Rodgers out, the Jets turned to 2021 second-overall draft selection Zach Wilson, who now holds an 8-16 record in 24 career starts with 17 touchdowns and 22 interceptions with 179.6 passing yards per game.

Wilson has been particularly ineffective in his two starts this season, leading the Jets to a total of 20 points in losses against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, and a total of just 386 yards of offence in those two contests.

The Jets have a tough test upcoming on the schedule, as they host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 1 at the Meadowlands.