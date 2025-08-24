JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Offensive lineman Fred Johnson is headed back to Philadelphia.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Johnson to the Eagles on Sunday for a seventh-round draft pick in 2026, a person familiar with negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither side had announced the deal.

It's the fourth trade in three weeks for the defending Super Bowl champions, who acquired quarterback Sam Howell from Minnesota, receiver John Metchie III from Houston and cornerback Jakorian Bennett from Las Vegas. The Eagles then made a fifth trade — their third of the day — by sending offensive tackle Darian Kinnard to Green Bay for a 2027 sixth-rounder.

The 28-year-old Johnson signed a one-year contract worth roughly $1.2 million to join Jacksonville in free agency in March. The Jaguars were hoping the 6-foot-7, 326-pounder would push left tackle Walker Little for the starting job, but Johnson never posed much of a threat to take the spot.

Johnson became expendable when versatile rookie Wyatt Milum showed promise in training camp and veteran backup Patrick Mekari emerged as the team's likely swing tackle.

Johnson now goes back to Philadelphia to provide depth for a team that is dealing with injuries to left tackle Jordan Mailata (concussion) and left guard Landon Dickerson (knee). Johnson spent the past two seasons with the Eagles — and even started six games last season — after one year with Tampa Bay and three in Cincinnati.

Johnson is the second player the Jags have traded in the past week. They dealt third-string center Luke Fortner to New Orleans for nose tackle Khalen Saunders.

