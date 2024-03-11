Former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler plans to sign a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ekeler re-joins his former head coach Anthony Lynn, who is currently the run game coordinator and running backs coach in Washington.

Ekeler, 28, rushed for 628 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season. He also added 51 catches for 436 yards and one touchdown.

The seven-year veteran had spent his entire career with the Chargers, compiling 4,355 rushing yards and 39 touchdown, while also catching 440 passes for 3,884 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air over 103 games.