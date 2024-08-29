The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have agreed on a four-year, $120 million contract extension, according to multiple reports. The deal reportedly comes with $76 million guaranteed.

Aiyuk had requested a trade earlier this offseason and had practiced with the team throughout training camp as he waited for a contract resolution.

Aiyuk, 26, had 75 catches and a career-high 1,375 yards last season with seven touchdowns. He earned second-team All-Pro honors.

In 62 career games with San Francisco, the Arizona St. product has caught 269 passes for 3,391 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He was originally selected 25th overall by the Niners in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 49ers remain without All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who is also holding out as he attempts to re-negotiate his contract.

More to come.