The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy are finalizing a five-year, $265 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal comes with $181 million in guarantees and $165.05 million in the first three years of the deal that keeps Purdy in San Francisco through 2030.

Purdy becomes the seventh-highest paid quarterback in the league on a per-year basis:

The 25-year-old started 15 games last season, finishing with 3,864 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the 49ers finished with a 6-9 record.

The Queen Creek, AZ., native led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023 where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was named a Pro Bowler that season after throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns in 16 games.

Purdy was drafted in the seventh round (262nd overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

