The Seattle Seahawks have reached an agreement with pro-bowl wide receiver Cooper Kupp to join the team for the 2025 campaign, according to multiple reports.

Kupp, a Yakima, Wash., native is set to join his hometown team on a three-year deal worth $45 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 6-foot-2 receiver was officially released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday after they failed to facilitate a trade prior to free agency.

Kupp had 710 receiving yards last season on 67 receptions and six touchdowns, helping the Rams to the playoffs.

The 31-year-old helped the Rams to their first Super Bowl championship since moving back to Los Angeles in 2021 and had 92 receiving yards with two touchdowns on eight catches against the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl MVP.

That season Kupp led all receivers with 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 145 receptions, where he was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year and named to his first Pro Bowl.

Drafted 69th overall by the Rams in 2017, Kupp has 7,776 career receiving yards with 57 touchdowns on 634 receptions in 104 games