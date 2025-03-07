The Seattle Seahawks have traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Smith, 34, threw for 4,320 yards with 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with the Seahawks last season.

The 6-foot-3 pivot played the last five seasons in Seattle with his best campaign coming in 2022 where he threw for 2,282 with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to lead the team to the playoffs.

Smith was named to the Pro Bowl twice as a member of the Seahawks (2022, 2023) and was named the NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.

Drafted 39th overall by the New York Jets in 2013, Smith has thrown for 19,143 yards with 105 touchdowns and 72 interceptions in his 11-year career split between the Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seahawks.