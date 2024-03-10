The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield have agreed on a three-yea, $100 million contract extension with $50 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The deal has a max value of $115 million.

“I wanted a chance to come back,” Mayfield confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter. “I love coach Bowles and the staff. I’m happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason.”

Per Schefter, the full deal includes:

2024: $30 million

2025: $30 million, including $20 million guaranteed

2026: $40 million

$5 million per year in incentives

Mayfield started 17 games in 2023, his first season with the Buccaneers, reaching career highs in passing yards (4,044), touchdowns (28) and completion percentage (64.3). He led the Buccaneers to a 9-8 record and an NFC South Division title. He was also named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. He finished third in the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year voting.

Tampa Bay reached the Divisional Round following a 32-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

The 28-year-old is entering his seventh season in the league after being selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 89 career games with the Browns, Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, the Oklahoma product has thrown for 20,332 yards, 130 touchdowns and 74 interceptions.

