Cornerback Adoree Jackson and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal.

Jackson, a first-round pick by Tennessee in 2017, spent the past four seasons with the New York Giants. He has started 82 games, including five last year.

Jackson helps provide depth after the Super Bowl champion Eagles released Darius Slay earlier in the week. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who had standout rookie seasons, are two of Philadelphia’s three starting cornerbacks.

