Eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller is signing with the Washington Commanders, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Miller appeared in 13 games last season for the Buffalo Bills and recorded 17 tackles, including seven for loss and 6.0 sacks.

The 36-year-old is a two-time Super Bowl champion, capturing 50 with the Denver Broncos and LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

Miller spent the last three seasons with the Bills, after joining the team as a free agent in 2022.

He began his career in 2011 with the Broncos, where he captured Defensive Rookie of the Year after posting 11.5 sacks in his first campaign.

The DeSoto, TX native was traded to the Rams for a second and third-round draft pick in November of 2021.

The Broncos originally selected Miller second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.