The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, the player said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Multiple reports confirmed the news.

Lockett, 32, said "I’m excited to be a Tennessee Titan," on the post on social media. "I’m super thankful and grateful Let’s get it!! God you get all the glory!!"

The veteran spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, catching 49 passes for 600 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games last season.

He was part of the exodus of offensive talent from the Seahawks organization this offseason, as fellow WR DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tennessee is set to make another massive addition to their roster in Thursday's NFL Draft, with all indications pointing towards the team drafting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall selection.

Lockett has 661 catches for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns in his 161 games over 10 seasons in the NFL.