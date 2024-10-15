Former athletes Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Jozy Altidore are in talks to buy a minority stake in the Buffalo Bills, according to a report published by Sportico.

Carter and McGrady were stars in the NBA, and both spent time with the Toronto Raptors.

Altidore's professional soccer career included stints in Spain's La Liga, the Premier League, and six seasons with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer. He also had 115 international caps with 42 goals for Team USA.

Tuesday's report follows news earlier this year that the current majority owners, the Pegula family, were exploring the potential sale of a minority stake.

The Bills released a statement Tuesday afternoon in response to the Sportico report.

"Earlier this year, the Pegula family retained Allen & Company to explore the potential sale of a non-controlling minority interest in the Bills. Since then, there has been a significant amount of interest, and our focus has been on finding the right partners for our organization," the statement reads.

"The process is on-going, and any potential investor cannot be confirmed or finalized until it is approved by the NFL. The Pegula family's continued commitment to our fans across this region and beyond, Western New York, and the new Highmark Stadium remains unchanged. Neither the team nor the Pegula family can comment any further at this point"

The Pegula family has controlled a majority stake of the Bills franchise since September of 2014. The Bills are currently building a new stadium beside Highmark Stadium that is scheduled to be ready for use ahead of the 2026 season.