The New York Jets are acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports a conditional fourth-round pick that could become a second-round pick is headed back to the Raiders in the deal.

The trade comes one day after the Jets dropped 2-4 on the season with a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The move reunites Adams with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the two enjoyed years of success together with the Green Bay Packers.

Adams played the first eight seasons of his NFL career with Rodgers in Green Bay, during which time he was selected to five Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro. He also was selected to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro in 2022 with Derek Carr as his quarterback in 2022.

Adams was acquired by the Raiders in a blockbuster trade with the Packers for first- and second-round draft picks March 17, 2022.

Since being traded to the Jets in 2023, Rodgers has talked glowingly of Adams. The most telling comment came in July at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, when he told a reporter, "I love Davante Adams. I can't wait to play with him ... again."

The 31-year-old wideout has been limited to three games this season due to a hamstring injury. He has 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown with the 2-4 Raiders. He has not played since Sept. 22.

