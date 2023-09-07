The NFL regular season has finally arrived, and Week 1 features a slew of matchups between rivals that will be broadcast LIVE on TSN and TSN+.

These contests will also see high-profile quarterbacks making debuts, including Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets.

Here is a look at some of the storylines as the weekend approaches.

Packers vs. Bears (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on TSN3)

Will the Green Bay Packers still "own" the Chicago Bears as they begin a new era without Rodgers?

The Packers have won the last eight matchups between the NFC North counterparts and lead the all-time series 105-95-6, including the playoffs.

This is the NFL's oldest rivalry, dating back to 1921.

Jordan Love, who was Green Bay’s first-round pick in 2020, replaces Rodgers following his departure in an off-season trade with the Jets. Love’s lone career start was against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

“You kind of get here and you get a feel for the rivalry and just how tough it is,” Love said.

The status of Packers receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs remains uncertain for Sunday’s contest as both are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Justin Fields enters his third season in the NFL and will guide a revamped offence for the Bears. Chicago made a blockbuster trade in March, sending the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina Panthers for a package that included receiver D.J. Moore.

Cowboys vs. Giants (SNF at 8 p.m. ET on TSN)

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 73-47-2 and have won the past four contests between the clubs.

Star running back Saquon Barkley will be in the spotlight for the Giants as they battle the Cowboys in a rivalry that began in the 1960s. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018 did not get a long-term contract heading into the season, instead signing his $10 million franchise tag.

Barkley rushed for a career-best 1,312 yards along with 10 touchdowns last season.

The Cowboys enter the season with the sixth best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +1300 according to FanDuel and will be looking to end their 27-year championship drought.

The Cowboys will be led under centre by Dak Prescott. The 30-year-old quarterback struggled in 2022, missing five games due to injury and leading the NFL with 15 interceptions.

Bills vs. Jets (MNF at 8 p.m. ET on TSN)

All eyes will be on Rodgers as he makes his regular-season debut for the Jets as they host the Bills on Monday Night Football.

Rodgers, who spent the first 18 seasons of his career with the Packers, is embracing a fresh start with the Jets.

"I love being around the young energy, the excitement," said Rodgers in July. "There's a great feel to this team, guys who are young and super talented on their first contracts, many of them.

"When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it's pretty exciting, knowing you can do something. You've got a good window. It's not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun."

The Bills beat the Jets 20-12 in their last meeting on Dec. 11, 2022. Buffalo has the edge in the all-time series at 68-57-0 since the clubs first squared off in 1960.

Jaguars vs. Colts (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on TSN+)

The Indianapolis Colts have found success against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an all-time record of 27-17-0.

Fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson will make his debut at quarterback for the Colts, while the Jaguars will counter with Trevor Lawrence.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley will also be a player to watch as he makes his debut with the Jaguars and returns to field after missing most of the 2021 season due to injury and the entire 2022 campaign due to suspension.

Ridley was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons just before the trade deadline last season.

Jacksonville had a record of 9-8 last season and secured a playoff berth, while the Colts struggled to a mark of 4-12-1.

Bucs vs. Vikings (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on TSN3)

Kirk Cousins in entering his 12th season in the NFL and is set to become a free agent in March.

The 35-year-old quarterback will approach 2023 as if his job is on the line but says this is business as usual for him.

"It's sort of been life for me," Cousins said. "I would even go back to college [at Michigan State] with quarterback competitions with Nick Foles. You basically felt that you're going out there every day and putting your job on the line. That's quarterbacking. I've been doing it for 16 years. This will be my 17th.”

The Bucs, of course, will begin a new era at quarterback with the retirement of Tom Brady.

Baker Mayfield will make his debut at pivot for Tampa Bay after signing with the team in March.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 33-23-0, however the Bucs won the last meeting 26-14 in December.

