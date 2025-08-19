Rodgers, Heyward, Watt and Metcalf will sit out the Steelers' preseason finale

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' first official snaps with the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to wait until Week 1.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the four-time MVP, along with All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward, star outside linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver DK Metcalf, will not play against Carolina in Pittsburgh's preseason finale on Thursday.

Everyone else on the roster that's healthy, including defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth, could see the field in Carolina.

All were part of a sizeable group that watched Pittsburgh's first two exhibitions from the sideline. Yet with more than two weeks to prepare for the opener on the road at the New York Jets, Tomlin sees an opportunity for the majority of his team to knock off some rust before the games start counting.

The 41-year-old Rodgers has said throughout training camp that he'd be more than willing to take the field. Tomlin said he's seen enough progress over the last month that there's no need to put Rodgers in harm's way.

“I’m comfortable with what I’m seeing out here, obviously,” Tomlin said. "If I weren’t, I’d be playing him.”

Asked Tuesday what he wants to see coming out of Carolina, Rodgers repeated the word “health” multiple times.

The decision not to have Rodgers take the field for at least a series during the preseason is an unusual step for Tomlin, who is entering his 19th season with the Steelers.

Longtime Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger always saw some level of game action in August, and each of the Week 1 starters since Roethlisberger's January 2022 retirement — Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Justin Fields — all made at least a token appearance, if not more, in the preseason.

Like that trio, Rodgers is in his first year in Pittsburgh. Unlike that trio, Rodgers is the league's oldest active player and still less than 24 months removed from an Achilles tendon injury that cut short his initial season with the Jets in 2023 after just four snaps.

There's a chance Pittsburgh's new-look secondary could play together for the first time against the Panthers. The Steelers added cornerbacks Ramsey and Slay — who have a combined 13 Pro Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl rings between them — in the offseason to join a group that includes Joey Porter Jr. and DeShaun Elliott.

The group has been dominant at times during training camp, but save for a joint scrimmage with Tampa Bay last week, has yet to see the field together against an opposing team. That could change on Thursday, though Tomlin indicated plans may change if the Panthers decide to sit quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard, among others.

“There’s a collective component, a communication component, a coordination component to what they do, and if they get the opportunity to get some snaps against some capable people in the stadium, we’d appreciate it,” Tomlin said.

While Heyward will not play, he did return to practice on Tuesday for the first time in nearly two weeks. The 35-year-old four-time All-Pro has been in attendance but not participating on the field as he seeks a bump in pay following a bounce-back season in which he collected eight sacks following an injury-marred 2023.

Asked if Heyward's familiar No. 97 being on the field signals a shift, Tomlin deferred to Heyward. Heyward went to the trainer's room after practice and did not speak to reporters.

