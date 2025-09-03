NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said "it's a maybe" when asked Wednesday about the possibility of Taylor Swift performing the halftime show at this year's Super Bowl.

“We would always love to have Taylor play," Goodell told NBC's Today. "She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time."

Goodell was pressed by host Savannah Guthrie and added “I can’t tell you anything about it,” before eventually adding “It’s a maybe.”

Super Bowl 60 will take place Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Goodell said the decision and announcement timing is ultimately in the hands of Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation as partnered with the NFL select the halftime acts since 2019.

“I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z,” Goodell said. “It’s in his hands. I’m waiting for the smoke to come out.”

Swift has become a fixture in the NFL over the past two years due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The two announced their engagement last month.